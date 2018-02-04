Nunes Now Planning to Shower America With Memos

Looking for news you can trust?

Jonathan Swan says that Devin Nunes isn’t done. Apparently he was so thrilled with the response to his memo about the FBI that he’s planning to write about other agencies too:

Republicans close to Nunes say there could be as many as five additional memos or reports of “wrongdoing.” ….Nunes hinted at what’s coming next in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Friday….”We are in the middle of what I call phase two of our investigation, which involves other departments, specifically the State Department and some of the involvement that they had in this.” ….A Republican source briefed on Nunes’ investigations told me some of the work focuses on the activities of two longtime backers of Bill and Hillary Clinton: Sid Blumenthal and controversial activist Cody Shearer. The Guardian has reported that the FBI reviewed a second Trump-Russia dossier which Shearer — an ally of Bill Clinton’s White House back in the ’90s — put together.

Hillary Clinton! The State Department! Sidney Blumenthal!!! This is practically every Republican bugaboo all in one package. What can possibly go wrong?

In the meantime, Democrats plan to ask the House Intelligence Committee on Monday to release their memo too. I’m sure there will be no problem with that. Republicans are totally dedicated to transparency, after all. Right?