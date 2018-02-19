Pennsylvania Gets a New Map

Kevin DrumFeb. 19, 2018 3:23 PM

Via the Sunbury Daily Item, here is the new congressional map for Pennsylvania:

Republicans flatly refused to create a non-gerrymandered map, so the Pennsylvania Supreme Court created this one for them. It’s the map that will be used for this year’s midterm elections unless Republicans are able to get a federal court to issue an injunction of some kind. Since the Supreme Court’s decision was based entirely on state law, Republicans seem unlikely to succeed, but you never know. If you find the right judge….

