I don’t have any special reason to post this. I just felt like it. The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks overall inflation, of course, but they also track inflation for specific types of products: cars, medical care, computers, etc. Here are the inflation rates since 2005 for nine different categories compared to the overall inflation rate:

If you’re putting kids through college, you’re in big trouble. If you spend lots of money on clothing, vacation, and gadgets, you’re in good shape.