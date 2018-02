Looking for news you can trust?

Rep. Tom Rooney says the atmosphere on the House Intelligence Committee is “absolute poison”:

Rooney said one reason for the tension is an erosion of trust, exacerbated by an ongoing ethics investigation into the “entire Republican staff,” including “the woman up front that answers the phone” for alleged leaks. He later added that the matter was being handled by the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Leaks, you say? From Republican staffers? I am shocked.