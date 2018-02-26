Trump: I’d Take on Killer With My Bare Hands

Looking for news you can trust?

I know I’m the guy who says we should ignore the dumbest bits of Trump blather, but for chrissake. What a dick:

Trump rips Fla. Deputies for not going into school. “I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon.” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 26, 2018

Sure he would. This is the same guy who avoided going to Vietnam with “bone spurs” and would barely leave his office in Trump Tower without his personal bodyguard around.

I wonder what cops think of this kind of stuff? Sure, they love Trump, but they also know just how scary an active shooter scene really is—and they know perfectly well that the loudest chest thumpers are the least likely to do anything when the chips are down. And Trump is the loudest chest thumper of all.