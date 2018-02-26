Trump: I’d Take on Killer With My Bare Hands

Kevin DrumFeb. 26, 2018 11:53 AM

This is Donald Trump's most likely response to an active shooter nearby: "Gunfire? No, I don't hear any gunfire."Jeff Malet/Newscom via ZUMA

I know I’m the guy who says we should ignore the dumbest bits of Trump blather, but for chrissake. What a dick:

Sure he would. This is the same guy who avoided going to Vietnam with “bone spurs” and would barely leave his office in Trump Tower without his personal bodyguard around.

I wonder what cops think of this kind of stuff? Sure, they love Trump, but they also know just how scary an active shooter scene really is—and they know perfectly well that the loudest chest thumpers are the least likely to do anything when the chips are down. And Trump is the loudest chest thumper of all.

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn’t fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation so we can keep on doing the type of journalism that 2018 demands.

Donate Now