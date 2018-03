Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

We may have a long way to go, but at least we’ve made a little progress:

Sadly, the Katherine Johnson Barbie is “for the adult collector,” along with Amelia Earhart Barbie and Frida Kahlo Barbie. For those who think Kahlo’s life has been egregiously airbrushed and turned into little more than a cult-like commercial property, this is perhaps the final insult.