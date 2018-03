Looking for news you can trust?

The Wall Street Journal has a graphical retrospective today about the banking industry ten years after the great crash. Here are a couple of their charts:

The Journal inexplicably left out a chart on banking industry profits, so I’ll just add that one myself:

Remember this the next time you hear tales of woe from the financial industry about the devastating effects of Dodd-Frank. It’s really crippled their ability to make money, hasn’t it?