Donald Trump Is Still Obsessed With Hillary Clinton

Oh FFS:

Trump Pardons Sailor Who Invoked ‘Clinton Defense’ in Trial President Donald Trump pardoned a former Navy sailor who served a year in prison for taking sensitive pictures of the reactor inside a nuclear submarine, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday. Trump repeatedly invoked the sailor, Kristian Saucier, during his presidential campaign after he was imprisoned for taking the pictures, saying Saucier’s life was “ruined” though he did “nothing” compared to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Julian Sanchez has the right take:

So basically Trump decided to pardon a guy convicted of mishandling classified info just to make a petulant statement about the “unfairness” of not charging Hillary Clinton. And apparently bypassed all the people who would have explained to him why the cases are different. https://t.co/xd8zlQRVQb — Julian Sanchez (@normative) March 9, 2018

I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to view this as a warning shot at DOJ: “You won’t prosecute my political enemies? Fine, then I’ll whimsically undo the legitimate convictions you win.” — Julian Sanchez (@normative) March 9, 2018

Every time you think Trump can’t do something more petty and juvenile, he does something more petty and juvenile.