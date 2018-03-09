Donald Trump Is Still Obsessed With Hillary Clinton

Kevin DrumMar. 9, 2018 4:57 PM

Oh FFS:

Trump Pardons Sailor Who Invoked ‘Clinton Defense’ in Trial

President Donald Trump pardoned a former Navy sailor who served a year in prison for taking sensitive pictures of the reactor inside a nuclear submarine, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday. Trump repeatedly invoked the sailor, Kristian Saucier, during his presidential campaign after he was imprisoned for taking the pictures, saying Saucier’s life was “ruined” though he did “nothing” compared to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Julian Sanchez has the right take:

Every time you think Trump can’t do something more petty and juvenile, he does something more petty and juvenile.