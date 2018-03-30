Donald Trump’s Lies About the Border Wall, Explained

Kevin DrumMar. 30, 2018 11:39 AM

Steve Benen today:

I won’t pretend to know what goes on in the lump of gray matter Trump uses for a brain, but the reason he says stuff like this is simple: it’s aimed at his supporters, who have no idea that he’s lying. As far as they’re concerned, it’s promise made, promise kept. That’s all Trump cares about.