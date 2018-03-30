Donald Trump’s Lies About the Border Wall, Explained

Looking for news you can trust?

Steve Benen today:

Trump’s lying about border-wall construction is so over the top, I’m starting to think he actually believes his own ridiculously untrue claims https://t.co/Kihuf4rVsQ — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) March 30, 2018

I won’t pretend to know what goes on in the lump of gray matter Trump uses for a brain, but the reason he says stuff like this is simple: it’s aimed at his supporters, who have no idea that he’s lying. As far as they’re concerned, it’s promise made, promise kept. That’s all Trump cares about.