Facebook Suddenly Realizes Its Privacy Controls are a Little Bit Confusing

From the Switch:

Facebook on Wednesday sought to make it simpler for people to control how their data is used….In the coming months, privacy controls that are now in 20 places on Facebook’s app will be merged into a single page, and will include what the company says will be easier-to-comprehend features that explain how the company is using a person’s data, the company announced. Facebook also will create a page that makes it easier for people to download their data so that they can more clearly view what information the company collects about them.