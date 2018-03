Looking for news you can trust?

Is there such a thing as a camera being too sharp? Here’s the first catblogging photo with the new Sony, and you can see every vein in Hopper’s eyes. It’s a little bit creepy, isn’t it? I suppose the fact that it’s a sunny day and her irises are tiny slits adds to the effect too. I almost felt like passing a slight blurring brush over her eyes before I posted the picture.