Friday Cat Blogging – 30 March 2018

Kevin DrumMar. 30, 2018 2:44 PM

When I got my new camera I downloaded Sony’s imaging software, which supports RAW images. So I went out and snapped a few pictures of the cats in RAW mode and then went inside to play around with them.

I don’t remember what I did to this one. It couldn’t have been much, since Hopper still looks like Hopper. But when I was done her pink nose almost exactly matched the pink flowerpot in the background. Sometimes that’s all it takes to catch my eye.

UPDATE: Because you keep asking, you also get a bonus hummingbird photo today. This one was hanging around my window while I was blogging this morning, so I snapped a few pictures. Very colorful, no?

