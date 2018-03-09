Friday Cat Blogging – 9 March 2018

Looking for news you can trust?

As you may recall, my mother got a couple of new kittens last summer. They’re pretty shy around people who are not my mother, so pictures are rare. However, last weekend Luna agreed to a photo shoot. Maybe “agreed” isn’t quite the right word, but apparently she couldn’t decide which direction was best to run away from me, so she was sort of rooted to the spot while I snapped a few portraits. Isn’t she adorably fluffy?

Her face was a bit grimy during the shoot, but I shopped all the smudges away. If they can do it for the cover of Vogue, so can I. After all, every cat deserves to look her best for a star turn on Friday catblogging, right?