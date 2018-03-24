High-Speed Photography Is Fun

Kevin DrumMar. 24, 2018 10:15 AM

I’ve been playing around some more with high-speed photography ever since I discovered that my camera’s shutter speed goes up to 1/32,000th of a second. Below you can see the results. I’ve got two hummingbird pictures, both full-frame photos taken within a few feet. I’ve got a honeybee flying around. And I’ve got a wasp (?) of some kind. All were taken at 1/16,000th of a second. They’re shockingly good.

But I need some help. I’d love to putter around with this some more, but what can I use it for? It needs to be something outdoors, since ultra-high shutter speeds require a lot of ambient light, and it needs to be something really fast. Cars and soccer balls might as well be molasses at these speeds. I need fast. Anyone got any good ideas?

