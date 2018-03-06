Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Back in October, on a particularly sunny day in London, Marian and I decided to relax for a while on the deck chairs in Green Park. I whiled away the time snapping hundreds of pictures of everyone who walked down the path toward us. This particular tourist, however, didn’t just walk down the path. Instead she wandered all over the place, desperately trying to get a signal on her cell phone. As near as I could tell, she never did. It’s hard to say why, since there’s no lack of cell service in central London. Technology is mysterious.