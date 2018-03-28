Looking for news you can trust?

VA Secretary David Shulkin has been fired. That’s no surprise. He was an Obama holdover, so it’s a surprise Trump kept him in the first place.

So who’s replacing him? A Heritage Foundation-approved ideologue who wants to privatize everything? Nope. The job is going to rear admiral Ronny Jackson, the president’s personal physician. He certainly looks the part, doesn’t he? And I guess he must have a terrific bedside manner. And lots of ribbons.

For Trump, I suppose this is the next best thing to hiring someone from the Fox News Medical A-Team.