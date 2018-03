Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The Wall Street Journal reports today that IRS audits of rich people declined by 25 percent in 2017. Booyah!

I have helpfully extrapolated the trendline since 2011 so that rich people know when the IRS is likely to simply stop auditing them at all. It’s only four years away! Happy days are here again if only they can keep those damn liberals out of power long enough.