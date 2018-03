Looking for news you can trust?

The Wall Street Journal reports that ESPN is shopping Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight site:

Potential buyers have been told it is losing about $6 million annually on revenue of about $3 million, according to one person familiar with the sale discussions.

Damn. Apparently there are multiple companies who are so eager to have Nate Silver on board that they’re willing to lose $6 million a year in return for the prestige of having him on their masthead. That’s some serious mojo he’s got going.