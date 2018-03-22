Quote of the Day: Donald Trump’s Imaginary Wall

Looking for news you can trust?

From Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump, on the $1.3 trillion spending bill the House passed today:

If you want to think you’re getting a wall, just think it and sign the bill.

She hasn’t lost a step, has she? As near as I can tell, Democrats didn’t lose much of anything in this bill. There’s a token amount for rebuilding some border fencing, but that’s all. The defunding of sanctuary cities got dropped. Domestic programs were fully funded. Opioids got more money. The Gateway Tunnel that Trump opposed as revenge against Chuck Schumer will probably get half a billion dollars, but it’s not actually mentioned in the bill so Trump can pretend it doesn’t exist. There are no restrictions on Planned Parenthood funding.

Democrats already agreed to a big increase in defense spending, which will increase to $590 billion this year plus another $65 billion for “contingency operations,” aka “wars.” Then there’s another $45 billion for defense-related spending outside of DoD, for a total of $700 billion. Here’s what the DoD portion of that spending looks like:

I’m not entirely sure why we need such a huge defense budget, but it’s not the kind of thing that gets me lathered up either. And it’s not as though it was something Democrats fought. Most of them wanted to see it increased too. Here’s what base defense spending looks like including all departments, expressed as a percentage of GDP:

We’re now at our highest level of base defense spending since the end of the Cold War.