From the EPA’s official Scott Pruitt-approved talking points, emailed to all employees last night:

While there has been extensive research and a host of published reports on climate change, clear gaps remain including our understanding of the role of human activity and what we can do about it.

What a fuckwit. The role of humans is: we’re the ones causing it. What we can do about it is: reduce our carbon emissions. Any other questions, folks?