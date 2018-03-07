Quote of the Day: Lies and the Lying Liars

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

From California governor Jerry Brown, commenting on the claim that California prevents sheriffs from cooperating with immigration authorities:

Look, we know the Trump administration is full of liars.

That’s pretty much all the answer anyone needs these days to anything the Trump administration says.

But as long as we’re on the subject of Jerry Brown: Has any politician ever changed as much as he has over the course of a career without changing their basic values? The 79-year-old Jerry Brown sure isn’t anything like the 36-year-old Jerry Brown who slept on a mattress and dated Linda Ronstadt during his first tour as California governor. Over the last eight years, he’s done an outstanding job of maintaining liberal values but leavening them with a pragmatism that California sorely needs. I suspect we’re going to miss that pragmatism when he retires.