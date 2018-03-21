Quote of the Day: “Nice Work, Vlad”

President Trump did not follow specific warnings from his national security advisers Tuesday when he congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection — including a section in his briefing materials in all-capital letters stating “DO NOT CONGRATULATE,” according to officials familiar with the call…..It was not clear whether Trump read the notes, administration officials said. Trump, who initiated the call, opened it with the congratulations for Putin, one person familiar with the conversation said.
I’m sure we’re all glad to know that it’s henceforth official US policy to congratulate autocrats for winning rigged elections. That’s making America great again.