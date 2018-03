Looking for news you can trust?

From Ben Carson, former neurosurgeon who is now Secretary of Housing and Urban Development:

There are more complexities here than in brain surgery.

Actually, Carson is wrong. Brain surgery is every bit as complex as running a gigantic government department. It’s just totally different, and expertise in one has nothing to do with ability in the other. You’d think someone smart enough to be a brain surgeon could figure that out.