Here is GDP per worker in the United States. It’s on a log scale so that it’s easier to see the inflection point in 2010:

We never really recovered from the Great Recession. Unemployment is down and wages are starting to rise, but worker productivity flattened suddenly in 2010 and never regained its old growth rate. As of 2017, it still hadn’t.