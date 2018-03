Looking for news you can trust?

Remember that “big beautiful door” that Donald Trump promised for his border wall? I think we may have found it:

The Interior Department is spending nearly $139,000 to upgrade three sets of double doors in the office of Secretary Ryan Zinke….The work also includes new locks to improve security.

For the record, Zinke says he had nothing to do with this and that preservation requirements and procurement rules raised the cost. So you know. There’s that.