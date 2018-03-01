Trump Declares War on California, Baffling Even the White House

Looking for news you can trust?

I’ve been trying with notably mixed success to avoid writing about Donald Trump’s daily ragetweets, which is why I didn’t write about this one yesterday:

I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

This makes no sense that I’m aware of. Today, the LA Times informs me that I haven’t lost my marbles. Nobody else knows what it means either:

His threat confused just about everyone involved in the fight over border protection. If the goal was to gain leverage in his fight for the wall, the warning shot seemed oddly aimed: California officials have fought vigorously against Trump’s project, his top priority as a presidential candidate, even going to court to try to block it….Administration officials could not point to any change in policy — either proposals or executive actions — to accompany Trump’s tweet. Nor were officials sure what “sections of the wall” Trump was referring to as elements that “California wants.” ….Elected officials also didn’t offer much of a hint that Trump’s words had moved them. Even the current border upgrades are “not a priority in our view,” said Drew Hammill, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) said a full wall on the border isn’t needed. “If he wants to waste that money in some other part of the country, that’s fine with me,” he added.

I suppose if I looked into it, it would turn out that Fox & Friends had a segment that sent Trump into a froth yesterday morning and this tweet was the result. It’s just another warning to me and everyone else that we should ignore everything he says on Twitter.