Vote For Your Favorite Lefty Columnist!

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Let’s help the New York Times hire a lefty columnist! In between random invective about my corporate sellout neoliberalist ways, my Twitter feed and email were full of suggestions. You can vote for up to five from the list below. Which of these folks do you like reading even if their politics aren’t always to your liking?

I’d mention who my two or three favorites are from this list, but I don’t want to ruin their chances. Also: about a third of this list is people I’m not familiar with, so don’t take this as any kind of endorsement of anyone’s politics or background.