Wilbur Ross: $175 Is No Big Deal

Kevin DrumMar. 2, 2018 12:02 PM

Our Commerce Secretary tries his hand at justifying his trade war over steel and aluminum:

Two things. First, that comes to $175, which is more than most families will get from the Republican tax cut they’re so proud of. They need to make up their minds whether $175 is a huge gift to the working class or “no big deal.” Second, isn’t it cute that Ross thinks the “typical” car costs $35,000? I wonder what kind of car he drives?