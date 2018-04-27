Chart of the Day: GDP Growth in Q1

Looking for news you can trust?

The economy grew 2.3 percent in the first quarter:

There’s not a whole lot to say about this. Given our current demographics, 2.3 percent growth is fine. At the same time, it doesn’t suggest that the big Republican tax cut had much effect on consumer pocketbooks. This is hardly surprising since most of the tax cuts went to corporations—who are mostly using it for stock buybacks—and the rich—who are just tossing it into their investment accounts. The poor and middle class, who are more likely to spend a tax cut, got only a few dollars.