Check Out This Epic Safeway Rant

Erick Erickson caught up with a friend in Congress recently while he was visiting Washington DC. This guy supports Donald Trump in public, but in private he’s—oh, what’s the right word? Disillusioned? Despondent? Boiling over with rage?

Anyway, he told Erickson he needed to vent about Trump, so they strolled down the aisles of a local Safeway and Erickson turned on his recorder:

He may be an idiot, but he’s still the President and leader of my party and he is capable of doing some things right. But dammit he’s taking us all down with him. We are well and truly f**ked in November….It’s like Forrest Gump won the presidency, but an evil, really f*cking stupid Forrest Gump. He can’t help himself. He’s just a f**king idiot who thinks he’s winning when people are b*tching about him. ….If we get to summer and most of the primaries are over, they just might pull the trigger if the President fires Mueller. The sh*t will hit the fan if that happens and I’d vote to impeach him myself. Most of us would, I think. Hell, all the Democrats would and you only need a majority in the House. If we’re going to lose because of him, we might as well impeach the motherf**ker. ….I say a lot of shit on TV defending him, even over this. But honestly, I wish the motherf*cker would just go away. We’re going to lose the House, lose the Senate, and lose a bunch of states because of him. All his supporters will blame us for what we have or have not done, but he hasn’t led. He wakes up in the morning, sh*ts all over Twitter, sh*ts all over us, sh*ts all over his staff, then hits golf balls. F*ck him. Of course, I can’t say that in public or I’d get run out of town.

Who knows? Maybe instead of being run out of town, he’d find out that there a hundred other Republican members of Congress who think the same thing. Why not find out?