Guess What Paul Ryan Wants To Do as His Congressional Swan Song?

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The Washington Post reports that the Republican tax cut hasn’t been a big hit with the public: “A Wall Street Journal and NBC News poll published this week found that 27 percent of respondents thought the tax law was a good idea, while 36 percent said it was a bad idea.”

Bummer. So what’s the Republican plan to get the public back on its side?

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) aims to pass another massive tax cut this summer, which Republicans hope will rev up the GOP base and improve the standing of Republicans at the polls….Conservative leaders met with Ryan on Monday and expect a vote in June or July. That would give lawmakers time to discuss the issue with constituents over the August recess and ahead of Labor Day, the traditional kickoff to the election campaign season.

Of course that’s the plan. The answer to every problem always and everywhere is a tax cut.