A fire broke out at Trump Tower yesterday, killing a tenant. America’s sociopath-in-chief took the opportunity to…praise his own building:

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

The victim was Todd Brassner, a former art dealer who had been in ill health recently.