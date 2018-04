Looking for news you can trust?

Family week ends today with a picture chosen by my brother. This is a swan in the Round Pond by Kensington Palace. This pond swarms with swans, and getting a super-duper closeup like this is just a matter of setting down your camera and pressing the shutter button over and over. Naturally, it’s best to free ride on somebody else who’s feeding the swans, since that’s where they congregate. Keep it up, and eventually you’ll get a swan beak right in your lens.