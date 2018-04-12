Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Spring having sprung, it’s also duckling season. On Sunday we saw our first brood of ducklings of the year—in fact, the first in many years. From a photographic viewpoint, the fascinating thing about ducklings is that they always look out of focus. Even when you know for a fact that the camera’s focus is perfect, somehow they still look a little fuzzy. The optical principles involved are, I’m sure, fascinating.

The first picture was taken on Monday evening near sunset. The second picture—which is in pretty good focus!—was taken on Tuesday morning.