Lunchtime Photo

Over the last year I’ve taken several long-exposure photos of rivers and waterfalls. I have a soft spot for them, but I admit that I also sort of enjoy tweaking all of you who think this kind of thing is about on a level with clowns painted on black velvet. However, this picture I really and truly like. I took it at Yosemite, on the Vernal Fall footbridge, and I was quite taken with the color of the rocks, its harmony with the color of the water, and the lovely effect of the water swirls. Needless to say, your mileage may vary.