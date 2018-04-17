Lunchtime Photo

Kevin DrumApr. 17, 2018 3:30 PM

Over the last year I’ve taken several long-exposure photos of rivers and waterfalls. I have a soft spot for them, but I admit that I also sort of enjoy tweaking all of you who think this kind of thing is about on a level with clowns painted on black velvet. However, this picture I really and truly like. I took it at Yosemite, on the Vernal Fall footbridge, and I was quite taken with the color of the rocks, its harmony with the color of the water, and the lovely effect of the water swirls. Needless to say, your mileage may vary.

February 14, 2018 — Yosemite National Park, California

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn’t fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation so we can keep on doing the type of journalism that 2018 demands.

Donate Now