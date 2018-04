Looking for news you can trust?

I am waiting with bated breath for one of our Monarch butterfly cocoons to begin hatching. I have high hopes of catching it in a time-lapse video, which I will post here if I manage to get it. In the meantime, here’s a checkered white butterfly, very common here in Southern California. It’s slightly shaky because I took it through my window while I was writing a blog post.