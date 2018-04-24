Lunchtime Photo

Kevin DrumApr. 24, 2018 3:30 PM

Every week I try to use at least one photo each of animal, vegetable, and mineral. Surprisingly, it turns out that the vegetable member of this trio is the toughest to keep up with, but we’re now in rose season so I’ve restocked my queue. Today’s photo is a Julia Child rose, which makes me wonder how you get a rose named after yourself. I suppose some rose breeder just has to affix your name to a rose that turns out to be popular. So how about it? Do I have any fans out there who are rose breeders?

