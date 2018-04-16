Michael Cohen’s Mystery Client Is Sean Hannity Because of Course It Is

Looking for news you can trust?

Michael Cohen’s mystery client has been revealed:

An unnamed client of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, has been revealed as Fox News host Sean Hannity. ….A lawyer for Cohen at the Monday hearing said that Cohen performed secret legal work for Hannity. “We have been friends a long time. I have sought legal advice from Michael,” Hannity said in response to being revealed as Cohen’s third client, according to a Wall Street Journal reporter.

I would never have guessed this, but now that I know it seems somehow inevitable.