Mulvaney Takes Bold New Action at CFPB

Mick Mulvaney, in a bid to show how serious he is about changing things at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has proposed changing its name to…

The Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.

That should get things rolling! He also commissioned a new logo, a time-honored activity for CEOs who don’t really have anything better to do. I suppose it’s better than redecorating his office, though. In the meantime, the BCFP has taken exactly zero actions to protect consumers since Mulvaney took over, and he told Congress today that the bureau’s new mission is “to recognize free markets and consumer choice.” In other words, to do nothing to protect consumers, who are now on their own. Lovely.