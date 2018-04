Looking for news you can trust?

Paul Morse explains how he got that viral picture of all the presidents and first ladies:

It all kind of naturally came together. All of the characters were there except President Clinton, who was talking to someone. He was the last one who joined the picture and he kind of scooted in there, which is why he’s partially obscured by Mrs. Clinton.

Of course he was. Never change, Bill.