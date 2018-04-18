Quotes of the Day: A Roundup

Kevin DrumApr. 18, 2018 6:28 PM

Tyler Cowen: “Kim [Jong Un] is only human and has to be thinking some about his own life. Does he want 40 or more years of lining up officials and executing them?”

Larry Summers: “My experience with crises is that they are never resolved until the authorities have made a forecast that proves too pessimistic.”

Barack Obama: “For instance, they could have me say things like, I don’t know…President Trump is a total and complete dipshit. Now, you see, I would never say these things—at least not in a public address.”

Donald Trump: “James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation”

Donald Trump: “In fact, when I decided to do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is just a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.”

Mitchell Stein: “I think we need t-shirts: ‘Hey conservatives! You can totally be for national health care but continue to be a dick about it and everything else!’ Thanks @kdrum” You’re welcome:

