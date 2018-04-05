Scott Pruitt Retakes the Lead in Race to Be Washington’s Biggest Asshole*

Looking for news you can trust?

NEW: Scott Pruitt was stuck in traffic. He wanted to use lights/sirens to get to his official appointment, but the lead agent advised him that sirens were to be used only in emergencies. Less than two weeks later that agent was removed from Pruitt’s detail https://t.co/yfPYHmFaN0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 5, 2018

The New York Times tells us the rest of the story:

At least five officials at the Environmental Protection Agency, four of them high-ranking, were reassigned or demoted, or requested new jobs in the past year after they raised concerns about the spending and management of the agency’s administrator, Scott Pruitt. The concerns included unusually large spending on office furniture and first-class travel, as well as certain demands by Mr. Pruitt for security coverage, such as requests for a bulletproof vehicle and an expanded 20-person protective detail, according to people who worked for or with the E.P.A. and have direct knowledge of the situation.

Mr. Pruitt bristled when the officials — four career E.P.A. employees and one Trump administration political appointee — confronted him, the people said.

Aside from being hellbent on wrecking the environment, Pruitt is just a very strange guy. What kind of person is so paranoid that he wants all this stuff, or so puffed-up that he thinks the EPA administrator rates it? Pruitt is a stone nutcase.

*Not counting Donald Trump, of course, who has been removed from competition for chronic use of asshole steroids.