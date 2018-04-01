The Head of the RNC Should Be Fired

Looking for news you can trust?

Here’s the latest from the head of the Republican Party:

Democrats hate our President more than they love our country. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 31, 2018

Why is this kind of routine smear acceptable? It’s revolting—or should be, anyway—but nobody even notices or bothers to complain anymore. We accept that top-ranking Republican Party officials are allowed to casually malign the patriotism of half the country with no more than a shrug. There wasn’t even a reason for this tweet. It was just something to pass the time.

McDaniel should be fired. She’s unfit to lead a party.