The Head of the RNC Should Be Fired

Here’s the latest from the head of the Republican Party:
Democrats hate our President more than they love our country.
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 31, 2018
Why is this kind of routine smear acceptable? It’s revolting—or should be, anyway—but nobody even notices or bothers to complain anymore. We accept that top-ranking Republican Party officials are allowed to casually malign the patriotism of half the country with no more than a shrug. There wasn’t even a reason for this tweet. It was just something to pass the time.
McDaniel should be fired. She’s unfit to lead a party.