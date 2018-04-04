Trump Orders Troop Withdrawal From Syria

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

From the Washington Post:

President Trump has instructed military leaders to prepare to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, but has not set a date for them to do so….The president said that the U.S. mission would not extend beyond the destruction of the Islamic State, and that he expects other countries, particularly wealthy Arab states in the region, to pick up the task of paying for reconstruction of stabilized areas, including sending their own troops, if necessary.

I haven’t been following the details of the fighting in Syria for the past few months, but my tentative reaction is that this is a good thing if Trump follows up. Next up: does Trump have the balls to withdraw from Afghanistan too?

Come what may, it’s past time for American troops to get out of the Middle East. We’re creating more problems than we’re solving.