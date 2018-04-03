Trump Voters Are Worried That Nobody Will Sell Them Health Insurance Next Year

Looking for news you can trust?

What’s the main result of Donald Trump’s continuing attempts to sabotage Obamacare? In the latest Kaiser tracking poll, Obamacare users say that the prospect of premiums going up is one of their major fears, though most report that their premiums stayed about the same compared to 2017. What’s more, most of them qualify for government subsidies, which puts a hard cap on how high their premiums can go.

But there’s an even bigger and more real problem:

This number is worse than it looks like at first glance. At a guess, at least a third of Obamacare enrollees live in urban areas that aren’t in any danger of losing insurance carriers. Those folks probably all reported that they had no worries about getting coverage. This means that nearly everyone outside of big cities—most of whom voted for Trump—is worried about the possibility of every insurance carrier pulling out of their region in the near future. This fear has become considerably more potent over the past six months, as Trump’s rampage has made more and more insurance carriers reluctant to waste more time on a program that seems destined for destruction.

Nice job, Mr. President.