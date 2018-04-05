When Trump Speaks, Wall Street Shrugs

Looking for news you can trust?

For those of you who are worried about the president of the United States attacking a corporation out of personal pique—Amazon is the latest—you’re right to be worried. But as with every other time Trump has done this, you probably shouldn’t be too worried:

We’ve seen this movie before: Trump says or tweets something about somebody, the target’s stock price briefly goes down, and then a couple of days later it goes back up. This happens so reliably you could probably make money from it if you invested regularly in companies that Trump attacks.