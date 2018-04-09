Where Did Michael Cohen Get $130,000 to Pay Stormy Daniels?

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The FBI raided Michael Cohen’s home and office today, seizing records related to Cohen’s payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. Susan Simpson has a question:

Something I’d love to see a reporter ask Trump Org about: 1) Cohen formed EC LLC on Oct 17 2016

2) The contract provided for EC LLC to pay Stormy $130K by Oct 27 2016

3) Between Oct 17 & Oct 25, the Trump campaign made payments to Trump Org properties that add up to $129,999.72. pic.twitter.com/CMAxgl3Vn4 — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) March 8, 2018

Update: On Oct. 26th – 1 day after the Trump campaign completed a series of disbursements to Trump Org hotels that totaled $130K – the bank emailed Cohen at his https://t.co/cCbScNgkaG account to confirm the $130K for Stormy’s settlement had been deposited. Helluva coincidence. pic.twitter.com/1lLYXAUmPF — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) March 9, 2018

My guess is that this probably really is a coincidence. But then again, maybe not. It seems worth investigating.