Behold the Great Rudy Giuliani Apology Tour

Remember all that weird stuff Rudy Giuliani spouted on Wednesday? The following morning Donald Trump wholeheartedly agreed with it, but the two of them must have gotten a very stern talking-to later in the day. Today Giuliani took it all back.

Trump knowing about the Stormy Daniels hush money? Inoperative.

The hush money being related to the campaign? Not at all. It would have happened regardless.

Trump firing James Comey because he wouldn’t publicly exonerate Trump? He misspoke.

Trump himself, of course, is now pretending that he never concocted this idiot plan with Rudy and that Rudy just screwed up when he went on TV:

LOLOLOLOL Trump: “So — so Rudy knows it’s a witch hunt. He started yesterday. He’ll get his facts straight. He’s a great guy … Learn before you speak. It’s a lot easier.” pic.twitter.com/ROl3yi2qqP — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 4, 2018

What an incredible bunch of morons. I guess what I’m really curious about is why they didn’t just fess up about the hush money in the first place, declare it as a campaign expense, and then pay whatever fine the FEC levied? It’s a fine. Who cares? Instead they’ve gotten themselves mired in a fantastical string of lies that change every day and are now threatening to derail Trump’s presidency.

I dunno. They’re morons. I guess that’s all the explanation we need.