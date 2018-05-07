Black Cube Admits It Targeted Obama Aides’ Wives

Kevin DrumMay. 7, 2018 1:51 PM

Our story so far: Team Trump hired a private intelligence firm last year to dig up dirt on Obama aides who had worked on the Iran deal. The plan is to weasel meetings with their wives and go from there. Everyone suspects the firm is Black Cube, the same one that Harvey Weinstein used to dig up dirt on the women he abused. But Black Cube denies it. The White House denies it too. Then Ronan Farrow at the New Yorker reports that it wasn’t Trumpies who were behind this at all. Finally, this morning, Black Cube fessed up that they were the guilty party after all:

Yes indeed. Who profits from Iran sanctions? And are they connected to Trump in any way?

