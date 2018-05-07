Chess Robots Are Getting Kind of Sneaky

From Garry Kasparov, trying to get everyone to calm down about increasingly intelligent AI:

Imagine a chess program with the potential to trounce human opponents and explain its moves to us, revealing the patterns that turn knowledge into practical wisdom, like a father teaching chess to his daughter or son.

That sounds so cozy. Just me and my robot teaching me how to play chess by the dancing light of the fireplace before tucking me in for bed at night.

And then, when we’re all asleep, killing us all!

No, wait. That’s not my schtick. And then, when we’re all asleep, taking all our jobs!