Chess Robots Are Getting Kind of Sneaky

Kevin DrumMay. 7, 2018 11:37 AM

PhotoXpress/ZUMApress

From Garry Kasparov, trying to get everyone to calm down about increasingly intelligent AI:

Imagine a chess program with the potential to trounce human opponents and explain its moves to us, revealing the patterns that turn knowledge into practical wisdom, like a father teaching chess to his daughter or son.

That sounds so cozy. Just me and my robot teaching me how to play chess by the dancing light of the fireplace before tucking me in for bed at night.

And then, when we’re all asleep, killing us all!

No, wait. That’s not my schtick. And then, when we’re all asleep, taking all our jobs!

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn’t fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation so we can keep on doing the type of journalism that 2018 demands.

Donate Now